Revanth Reddy's "Bull-Pig" Comparison With KCR Draws Sharp BRS Criticism

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's personal remarks against former Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao, or KCR, have triggered a fresh political controversy between the ruling Congress and the BRS.

Revanth Reddy, speaking at a public programme in Hyderabad, questioned KCR's absence from active politics and the Telangana Assembly.

"What kind of comparison can there be between you and me?" Revanth Reddy said, targeting his predecessor.

Using a Telugu saying, he said, "The difference is like between a 'Nandi' (sacred bull of Lord Shiva) and 'Pandi' (pig). How can you be compared with me?"

The Chief Minister also used another comparison, saying, "A donkey doesn't know the fragrance of sandalwood. No matter how much paint you put on a donkey, it will never become a racehorse."

Revanth Reddy's comment comes amid an intensifying political fight over KCR's role as Leader of the Opposition

The remarks drew a strong response from BRS leaders, who accused the Chief Minister of lowering the level of political debate by making personal comments against KCR.

BRS leader T Harish Rao criticised Revanth Reddy and said the Chief Minister was resorting to personal attacks instead of answering questions about his government's performance. Harish Rao has repeatedly accused Revanth Reddy of using KCR as a target to divert attention from issues facing the state.

Harish Rao accused Revanth Reddy of lowering the level of political debate

The controversy comes amid an intensifying political fight over KCR's role as Leader of the Opposition. Revanth Reddy has alleged that KCR has remained largely confined to his farmhouse for around 1,000 days and questioned why he should continue as Leader of the Opposition if he is not attending to his responsibilities.

KCR, the former chief minister, is the Leader of Opposition in the Telangana Assembly

The Chief Minister has called on Congress workers to organise protests from September 1 to 6, demanding KCR's resignation as Leader of the Opposition. The Telangana Assembly's monsoon session is scheduled to begin on September 7.

BRS leaders, however, have rejected the Chief Minister's criticism and defended KCR, saying political differences should not be turned into personal attacks.

The exchange has added another sharp confrontation between Congress and BRS ahead of the Assembly session, with both sides preparing for an aggressive political battle.