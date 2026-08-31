Telangana Man Mistakenly Asks Customer For Curd At Biryani Centre, Triggers Fight

A seemingly trivial request for curd turned into a violent clash involving three youths at a biryani centre in Telangana's Mancherial district on Saturday night.

According to the police, two youths identified as Ponnala Prashanth and Ponnala Kishore had gone to Shivaji Biryani Centre for biryani. During the meal, a third youth, identified as Manubothula Prashanth, was allegedly mistaken for a restaurant worker and was asked to bring curd.

The request triggered an argument when Manubothula Prashanth objected to being treated as restaurant staff and the exchange escalated, with Ponnala Prashanth allegedly attacking him.

Kishore subsequently joined the confrontation, leading to a three-way scuffle inside the establishment, leading to Prashanth sustaining injuries in the incident.

Learning about the fight, the police reached the spot and based on a complaint lodged by Manubothula Prashanth, police registered cases against Ponnala Prashanth and Ponnala Kishore. Police are also verifying the CCTV footage of the restaurant.

Srirampur Circle Inspector Akula Ashok also denied that the youths attacked each other with beer bottles.

The incident comes amid other recent reports of clashes in the Srirampur area, including a separate August 10 incident in which police registered a case after two groups allegedly clashed at a stadium, leaving one person seriously injured and seven others with minor injuries.