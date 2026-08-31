"Taken To Delhi, Thrown Into Tihar": K Kavitha Breaks Down, Recalls Arrest

Telangana Rashtra Sena (TRS) chief K Kavitha broke down in tears at a public meeting in Nizamabad district on Monday as she recalled her arrest and political isolation while launching a blistering attack on former minister and BRS leader Vemula Prashanth Reddy and taking fresh aim at her estranged family and former BRS colleagues.

Addressing the Panchajanya Sankalpa Sabha, Kavitha alleged that Prashanth Reddy played a "Shakuni"-like role in creating differences within her family and driving a wedge between her and her father, former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao. She also alleged that some BRS MLAs worked to politically sideline her.

"I was taken away to Delhi, where neither our language nor our people belong, and despite doing no wrong, I was thrown into Tihar Jail," Kavitha said, referring to her arrest in the Delhi excise policy case.

"Do not think of me as weak or cowardly. It is pain, it is anguish," she said, adding that she remained steadfast despite Enforcement Directorate (ED) and CBI cases. "I did no wrong. I am an honest child of Nizamabad, like pure fire," she said.

Turning to her political exit from the BRS, Kavitha questioned why she was "pushed out" after years of work for Telangana and the party.

"If a daughter of our family falls into hardship, do we embrace and protect her, or do we ruthlessly cast her out?" she asked.

Her recent remarks have also widened the political rift with her brother and BRS working president K T Rama Rao and cousin and BRS senior leader T Harish Rao.

On Raksha Bandhan, Kavitha said she was hurt that KTR was unavailable, noting that he had travelled abroad. "We have self-respect too," she said.

She has separately accused Harish Rao of leading efforts to facilitate a BRS-BJP merger, an allegation he has not accepted.

Kavitha, who once represented Nizamabad in Lok Sabha, ended by declaring that her new political movement was born from "the deep anguish" that Telangana's unfinished aspirations remain unaddressed, and expressed confidence that her side would win all five Assembly constituencies in Nizamabad district.

