Telangana Nurse Found Dead At Home, BJP Leader Alleges Assault, Murder

Hyderabad police arrested a 34-year-old man in the alleged rape and murder case of a nurse working at a private hospital in Telangana's Rangareddy district.

Uke Shireesha, 21, was working as a nurse at Prime Care Hospital in Thukkuguda for about seven months.

She was staying in accommodation provided near the hospital along with other nursing staff.

Sirisha reportedly went to her room around 10 pm on Friday after completing her duties. She did not respond when colleagues tried to contact her the following day.

A colleague eventually entered through a window and found her dead inside the room. She had injuries on her face, prompting police to initially register a murder case and investigate the death as heinous.

Based on CCTV footage and other evidence, police identified the suspect as MD Sanaullah Khan, a native of Bihar who was arrested by the police.

Meanwhile, Andela Sriramulu, BJP in-charge for the Maheshwaram constituency, demanded justice for Shireesha's family, describing her as a "tribal daughter".

"We will fight until justice is done for tribal daughter Shireesha's family," Sriramulu said.

Sriramulu had also alleged that Shireesha was sexually assaulted and killed and had named MD Sanaullah Khan in connection with the allegation.

He has demanded strict action and called for an "encounter" with the suspect.

The Telangana Nurses Association (TNA) respectfully submitted a representation to the health department officials regarding the safety and security of nursing officers. It requested the concerned authorities to kindly take necessary measures to ensure a safe, secure, respectful and dignified working environment for nursing officers.