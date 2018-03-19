Aarushi Talwar Case: Supreme Court Admits Plea Challenging Parents' Acquittal Noida double murder case: Aarushi Talwar was found with her throat slit in her bedroom in May 2008; Hemraj's body was found on the terrace.

Share EMAIL PRINT Aarushi Talwar case: Nupur and Rajesh Talwar were released from jail in October last year New Delhi: The Supreme Court today admitted two appeals challenging the acquittal of Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in the murder case of their teen daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj. The petitions have been filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI and Hemraj's wife Khumkala Banjade.



In its appeal, the CBI said that the court's clean chit to the Talwars were guilty was wrong on "many counts". Ms Banjade, who had petitioned the Supreme Court in December last year, said the High Court had accepted that her husband was killed and the investigating agency or CBI cannot abandon its responsibility to uncover the murder.



"We've come to the Supreme Court for justice... the high court freed them (Talwars), they are killers... they should be punished," she had then said.



The dentist couple had walked out of Ghaziabad's Dasna prison last October after the Allahabad High Court cancelled the life sentence handed out to them by a lower court in 2013.



The Talwars' daughter Aarushi was found with her throat slit in her bedroom just days short of her 14th birthday in 2008. The family's domestic help Hemraj was suspected until his body was discovered the next day on the rooftop of the building where the family lived in Noida near Delhi.



The high court, which had ordered release of Rajesh and Nupur Talwar, had pointed out many loopholes in the CBI's case and made scathing observations about the trial court judge Shyam Lal for, "like a film director", "try to thrust coherence amongst facts inalienably scattered here and there".



The court that convicted the couple accepted circumstantial evidence offered by the CBI. Investigators said the double murder was an inside job because the apartment had not been broken into and the "last seen" principle indicts the Talwars because the victims were in their presence before they were killed.



The police had alleged that the Talwars were furious after finding their daughter in a compromising position with Hemraj, but offered no evidence to substantiate this premise.



Both parents had denied the murder and insisted they were victims of botched investigations and unfair media coverage, damaging their defence.



