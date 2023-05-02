AAP's Raghav Chadha's Name Mentioned In Liquor Policy Case Chargesheet

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha has been mentioned by the Enforcement Directorate in the liquor policy case. The MP's name is included in a supplementary charge sheet by the probe agency, though not as an accused.

The charge sheet names Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief, besides other leaders of the party like Sanjay Singh.

Raghav Chadha was part of a meeting held at the home of arrested former minister Manish Sisodia, in which a plan to bring the now-scrapped liquor policy was discussed with some businessmen, according to the Enforcement Directorate.

Manish Sisodia was arrested in February in the case that involves alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of a new liquor policy in Delhi, which was scrapped within nine months in a haze of allegations.