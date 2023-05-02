AAP's Sanjay Singh's Name Mentioned In Liquor Policy Case Chargesheet

AAP leader Sanjay Singh's name has been mentioned in the chargesheet

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha have been mentioned by the Enforcement Directorate in a chargesheet in the liquor policy case. The MPs' names are included in a supplementary charge sheet by the probe agency, but not as accused.

The chargesheet names Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief, besides other leaders of the party like Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha.

Raghav Chadha is mentioned in witness statements on a meeting held at the home of arrested former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in which a plan to bring the now-scrapped liquor policy was discussed with some officials, according to the Enforcement Directorate.

Manish Sisodia was arrested in February in the case that involves alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of a new liquor policy in Delhi, which was scrapped within nine months in a haze of allegations.