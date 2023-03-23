AAP Leaked Delhi Budget Details On Social Media, BJP Tells Lt Governor

A BJP delegation met Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena on Thursday. (File)

A BJP delegation met Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena on Thursday and complained to him that the budget details were leaked on social media allegedly by the AAP before the document was tabled in the assembly.

Led by the leader of opposition in the assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, the BJP MLAs also complained to the LG about the suspension of their colleague Vijender Gupta from the assembly for one year after he had raised the issue of budget details being leaked on social media.

"The Delhi government announced the budget date without the approval of the Centre, which was constitutionally unfair. After this, the finance minister leaked the budget, which is a violation of the oath of secrecy. Therefore, immediate action should be taken against the finance minister," said a statement from Mr Bidhuri's office.

On March 21, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel suspended Mr Gupta till the next budget session for allegedly obstructing the House proceedings. Earlier that day, Mr Gupta proposed a breach of privilege motion against Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot and Environment Minister Gopal Rai for allegedly leaking the budget details on social media.

Mr Gupta was also a member of the delegation that met the LG.

"The BJP MLAs believed there was no reason for such a strong action against him. Since the matter is pending in the court, the MLAs only informed the lieutenant governor about the matter," the statement said.

The delegation also conveyed to the LG that the interests of people living in the trans-Yamuna area of Delhi are being "neglected" by the government.

The BJP MLAs said a provision of only Rs 1 crore was made for the area in the budget whereas one-third of the city's population lived there.

The Yamunapar Development Board, which was being issued annual funds to the tune of Rs 200 crore earlier, has been defunct for three years, they claimed.

Mr Bidhuri said the LG was also informed that the ration for the month of December was not distributed to 90 lakh ration card holders in Delhi.

