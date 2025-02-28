Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

AAP Leader Avadh Ojha's Car Wheels Stolen In Delhi

In a video that has now gone viral on different social media platforms, Ojha showed that all 4 wheels were stolen from his car.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
AAP Leader Avadh Ojha's Car Wheels Stolen In Delhi
The footage quickly gained traction on social media platform X.
New Delhi:

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Avadh Ojha took to social media to report an incident of car tyres theft in Delhi's Patparganj area.

In a video that has now gone viral on different social media platforms, Ojha showed that all 4 wheels were stolen from his car.

The wheels were allegedly stolen in broad daylight on a busy road.

Mr Ojha asked how such an act could occur in a well-frequented area.

The footage quickly gained traction on social media platform X.

This incident comes days after Ojha's electoral defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections.

Mr Ojha lost his first electoral battle from the Patparganj constituency, finishing second to BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Avadh Ojha, Avadh Ojha AAP, Avadh Ojha's Car Wheels Stolen
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now