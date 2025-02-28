AAP Leader Avadh Ojha's Car Wheels Stolen In Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Avadh Ojha took to social media to report an incident of car tyres theft in Delhi's Patparganj area.

In a video that has now gone viral on different social media platforms, Ojha showed that all 4 wheels were stolen from his car.

The wheels were allegedly stolen in broad daylight on a busy road.

Mr Ojha asked how such an act could occur in a well-frequented area.

The footage quickly gained traction on social media platform X.

This incident comes days after Ojha's electoral defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections.

Mr Ojha lost his first electoral battle from the Patparganj constituency, finishing second to BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi.

