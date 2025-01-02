Avadh Ojha: 5 Facts About AAP Candidate From Patparganj For Delhi Polls

Delhi's Patparganj assembly seat, a stronghold of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, will see a new AAP face this time. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded well-known UPSC tutor Avadh Ojha from the seat. Mr Sisodia will contest the Jangpura seat in the February 2025 elections.

Here are five facts about Avadh Ojha:

1. Born on July 3, 1984, in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district, Avadh Ojha comes from a middle-class family. His father, Shrimata Prasad Ojha, used to work as a postmaster. Mr Ojha completed his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in mathematics from Patna University.

2. Mr Ojha's childhood dream was to be a part of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). His father sold off their land to fund his son's education in the national capital, where Mr Ojha worked extremely hard and managed to clear the Prelims. He failed in the Mains and shifted his focus to teaching.

3. Avadh Ojha started his teaching career in 2005 and has been a part of several famous coachings such as The ABC Academy of Civil Services, Chanakya IAS Academy, Unacademy, and Borthakur IAS Academy, among others.

4. In 2019, Mr Ojha launched his own institution, IQRA IAS Academy in Pune, Maharashtra. It is famous for providing quality education at affordable prices. Besides this, he also runs the "Avadh Ojha Mobile Application", offering expert guidance on examinations. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he grew popular on YouTube for his online classes.

5. Mr Ojha faced criticism earlier this year for his silence on the deaths of three UPSC aspirants in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area due to flooding.