"Hindi? This Is Maharashtra": Aamir Khan Wades Into Language Row On Poll Day

Actor Aamir Khan waded into the Marathi vs Hindi language row today when he turned up to vote in the election to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Speaking to the media after casting his vote, Khan appealed to Mumbaikars to come out and vote in the civic election and praised the arrangements for the polling. As he spoke in Marathi, some media persons asked him to repeat the message in Hindi.

"Hindi mein? yeh Maharashtra hai, bhai (In Hindi? This is Maharashtra)," Khan replies with a smile. When a journalist told him his message would also be aired in Delhi, the actor said, "Oh, it will go to Delhi as well? Very good arrangements have been made. I would appeal to everyone: come and cast your valuable vote."

Language is a sensitive issue in Maharashtra, and the Hindi vs Marathi debate has reignited in the run-up to the BMC election. BJP leader Kripashankar Singh's claim that a Hindi speaker will become Mumbai's Mayor drew strong reactions from Thackeray brothers Uddhav and Raj, who have reunited after two decades.

The Thackerays have appealed to the 'Marathi Manoos' and said they should not get divided. "This is the last election for the Marathi man. If you miss this opportunity today, you will be finished. Unite for Marathi and Maharashtra. Mumbai was obtained through the sacrifices of so many people," Raj Thackeray said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said non-Marathi speakers are 100 per cent safe in Mumbai and slammed the Thackerays for targeting underprivileged sections. "This is the third generation of North Indians living in Mumbai, they are complete Mumbaikars in their food habits, culture and festivals. There have been a few incidents, and who do they target? Cab drivers, auto-rickshaw drivers. They do it for their publicity," he said.