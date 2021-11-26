Aam Aadmi Party Should Work Towards Protecting Constitution, Says Chief Arvind Kejriwal

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal also remembered the soldiers martyred in the 26/11 terror attacks. (File)

As the Aam Aadmi Party completed nine years of its formation on Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the expectations of the people from his party were increasing and appealed to party workers to work towards protecting the Constitution.

His deputy Manish Sisodia also congratulated party workers on the foundation day of the party.

Mr Kejriwal, who is also the national convener of the party, also paid tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks and saluted the farmers for completion of one year of their movement.

"Today is Constitution Day. The Aam Aadmi Party has completed nine years of its formation. With every passing day, the expectations of the country's people and their trust is increasing in AAP. I appeal to all AAP workers to continue working hard towards protecting the Constitution and serving people day and night," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

He also remembered the soldiers who laid down their lives in the 26/11 terror attacks.

"I salute the immortal martyrdom of our brave soldiers who laid down their lives while serving the nation during the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai. This country will always remain indebted to its brave martyrs," read his tweet in Hindi.

On November 26, 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea route and opened fire, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others during the 60-hour siege in Mumbai.

The Chief Minister also congratulated the farmers on completion of one year of their movement against the three farm laws that were repealed last week.

"Today, the farmers' movement has completed a year. This historic movement faced winters, summers, rains and storm along with many conspiracies. The country's farmers taught us how to wage a fight with patience. I salute the courage, spirit and sacrifice of the farmers," he tweeted.

