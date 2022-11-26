Aaftab Poonawala Allegedly Dated Doctor After Murder. How Cops Traced Her

The Delhi Police have contacted the woman, who is a psychologist, they said.

The woman that Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who brutally murdered his live-in girlfriend Shraddha Walkar, had invited while pieces of Shraddha's body were still kept in his fridge, is a doctor by profession, police have said. He met the woman through the mobile dating application 'Bumble', the same platform where he had met Shraddha two years ago.

The Delhi Police have contacted the woman, who is a psychologist, they said.

The police had written to the dating application in connection with the investigation, as Aaftab reportedly met several women through it.

Aaftab Poonawala was put through a polygraph test, and will later also take a narco-analysis test. He reached the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) at Rohini for his third session of the polygraph test yesterday at 4 pm and left after 6:30 pm.

A senior FSL official said all sessions related to the test have been completed, including the pre, main, and post-stages of the procedure.

"Our forensic experts will analyse the recordings and make a report accordingly. He (Poonawala) can be called again if the experts are not satisfied with the report. Based on the outcome of the report, a decision will be taken on conducting narco analysis which can be carried out even if he is sent to judicial custody," he said.

A series of questions related to the case such as the sequences of events that led to the murder, the accused's relationship with Walkar, the reason for their strained relationship, the place where he dumped the body parts, the type of weapon used, were among some of the questions asked in the test.

The intention was to check for discrepancies in his statement, the official said, adding that the results will be handed over to the investigators within two-three days.

His narco test could be conducted at Ambedkar Hospital on Monday, sources said. A Delhi Police team today reached Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini at 10 am with Aaftab for a medical test.

The police custody of Poonawala, who allegedly strangled his live-in partner and cut her body into 35 pieces before dumping them, will end on Friday even as the investigation in the case is on.

The police are yet to find the victim's skull and remaining body parts, as well as the weapon used to dismember the body.

