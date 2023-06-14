9 Killed, Several Injured As Fresh Violence Breaks Out In Manipur

The ethnic clashes have claimed about 100 lives, left many more injured and displaced thousands.

Nine people, including a woman, have been killed in the past 24 hours after fresh violence erupted in Manipur. The deaths took place in an incident of firing late night in Khamenlok area, according to sources in the army.

Several of those injured have been rushed to Imphal for treatment. Some of those killed in the violence have cut marks on their bodies and multiple bullet injuries, the sources said.

The incident comes as a major setback amid efforts to restore peace in the state, which has tense for over a month now due to ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities. The relaxation of the curfew has been restricted after last night's incident.

Khamenlok, where the incident occurred, is located near the border of Kangpokpi and Imphal east districts. The area has been tense for the past couple of days.

The ongoing unrest began after tribal bodies' protest marches against a move to grant Scheduled Tribes status to the majority Meities.