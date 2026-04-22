8-Year-Old Mauled To Death By Stray Dog In Gujarat's Morbi

An eight-year-old boy was mauled to death by a stray dog in Gujarat's Morbi district. The victim, identified as Krunal Kripalbhai Malviya, was the son of a labourer working at the Titanium Vitrified factory. This death follows a series of aggressive dog attacks in the city over the last 48 hours.

The incident occurred near the factory premises, where Krunal was targeted by a stray dog. The attack was so severe that the child died due to his injuries. His body was shifted to a local hospital for a post-mortem examination. The incident comes just two days after a rampage on Morbi's Sanala Road and GIDC area, where more than 20 people were bitten by a single stray dog in a residential society.

Local residents and workers have expressed fierce resentment toward the municipal authorities, accusing them of negligence. Despite the reported surge in attacks in Chitrakut Society and nearby industrial zones, citizens claimed that the administration's response has been limited to paperwork rather than ground-level intervention.

Several residents argued that the stray dog population has reached a "lethal" level, and the lack of a comprehensive sterilisation or relocation programme has left vulnerable groups, particularly children of factory workers, at extreme risk.