16-Year-Old Allegedly Rapes Neighbour, 8, In UP's Basti District

Police are looking for the accused and will investigate further. (Representational)

A 16-year-old allegedly raped his eight-year-old neighbour in the Basti district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, the police said.

According to Basti Superintendent of Police Ashish Srivastava, the police on Sunday received a call from a resident of the Dubulia police station area at six in the evening.

"The person complained that his eight-year-old daughter was raped allegedly by their neighbour. We immediately rushed to the location and admitted the girl to a female clinic for treatment," he said.

Mr Srivastava informed that the girl is in stable condition.

The official said that according to the information received by the police, the accused is 16-year-old and is also a distant relative of the victim.

"A case has been registered under section 376 of IPC and POSCO act. We are looking for the accused and will investigate further after we arrest him," he added.