8 Killed As Car Skids Off Road, Falls Into 300-Foot Gorge In Kashmir

Eight people, including a 16-year-old girl, were killed and three others sustained serious injuries when the car in which they were travelling skidded off the road and plunged into a 300-foot gorge in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

The vehicle was on its way from Chingam to Chatroo and the accident occurred around 3.15 pm near Bonda village. All the passengers who died belonged to Bonda village, officials said.

They said, rescue teams, comprising police, and Rashtriya Rifles personnel and local villagers, carried out the rescue operation.

Five people were found dead on the spot and three others died of injuries while being taken to a hospital, officials said, adding three more injured were hospitalised in a critical condition.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Shafqat Bhat reached the scene of the accident immediately after hearing the news and was seen supervising the rescue operation, officials said.

The victims were identified as Bashir Ahmad (35), his brother Nazir Ahmad (25), Mohammad Akbar (28), his brother Fareed (25), Nusrat Banoo (16), Fareed Hussain (25), Shareef (25) and Noor Hussain (35).

The injured - Khatoon Begum (45), Akhter Hussain (30) and Manzoor Ahmad (25) – are undergoing treatment at the government hospital, they said.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh termed the accident as “unfortunate” and said “all possible help, as required, will be provided." Lt Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed the district administration to ensure best possible treatment to the injured.

“Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic road accident in Kishtwar. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. Directed district administration to ensure best possible treatment to the injured,” the Lt Governor tweeted.

Former minister GM Saroori also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and demanded immediate ex-gratia relief to the next of relatives of each victim.

