Driver Killed, 17 Injured As Bus Carrying Pilgrims Falls Into Gorge in J&K

A driver from Himachal Pradesh was killed and 17 pilgrims were injured when a bus returning from Mata Vaishno Devi shrine skidded off the road and plunged into a 30-feet gorge near Jammu on Saturday evening, officials said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the accident and praised the rescue teams and officials for their prompt and commendable effort.

The bus, bearing registration number UK-07PA-5640, was on its way to Delhi and the accident took place near Manda, nearly eight kilometres from the Jammu bus stand, the officials said.

They said a rescue operation was launched soon after the driver lost control while negotiating a curve and the bus plunged into the gorge.

All the 17 injured passengers were rescued and evacuated to the Government Medical College Hospital and their condition was stated to be "stable", the officials said.

However, the driver of the bus died on the spot and later his body was retrieved from the scene by a joint party of police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), traffic police and fire and emergency services personnel after a strenuous effort lasting more than two hours, the officials said.

They said the victim was identified as Rakesh. His body was shifted to the GMC Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

The injured pilgrims are from Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, the officials said.

The chief minister extended heartfelt condolences to the family of the victim and also wished a swift recovery to the injured.

"Deeply saddened by the bus accident at Manda, carrying pilgrims from Katra to Delhi. My heartfelt condolences to the family of the driver who lost his life in this tragic incident.

"Thankfully, all injured passengers are stable and receiving medical care. Wishing them a swift recovery.

"Grateful to the rescue teams and officials for their prompt and commendable efforts. My office is in touch with the concerned authorities," Abdullah wrote on X.

