8 Burnt Alive In Fire At Illegal Cracker Godown In Jaipur

Eight persons were burnt alive in a fire that raged after a blast at an illegal cracker godown here in Khoh Nagoriyan area on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The fire erupted in a small house in Ayesha Nagar Talai colony, where firecrackers were allegedly kept, they said.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot offered their condolences over the incident.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Vinod Sharma said eight persons have died in the blaze.

Of them, five died during treatment at SMS Hospital while one, whose identity was yet to be ascertained, was brought dead. Two succumbed to critical burn injuries at a private hospital.

Seven of the eight deceased were identified as Sameer, Aajim, Nasir, Abdul Wahid, Rabil, Bilal and Ashraf.

Jaipur Collector Sandesh Nayak said that according to preliminary information, combustible material stored inside the premises likely caused the fire.

"There was some inflammable material in the house, while the exact cause will be established after a detailed investigation," Nayak said.

Police Commissioner Sachin Mittal said the house was being used as a godown for firecrackers, with a manufacturing unit in its vicinity.

"Prima facie, it appears to be a storage facility," Mittal said.

Eyewitnesses said as flames rapidly engulfed the house, workers ran for their lives, some getting trapped inside.

A few of those who escaped collapsed on the road outside, while many lay writhing in pain.

Locals rescued some of the trapped and tried to douse the flames before the fire brigade arrived.

Kishanpole MLA Amin Kagzi went to SMS Hospital to enquire about the injured and pulled up authorities for allowing a hazardous facility to operate in a residential area.

"Did the police not know that a gunpowder and fireworks factory was functioning in a residential locality? People are not speaking openly. There are still no clear answers about ownership and accountability," Kagzi told reporters.

He alleged collusion between authorities and those operating the facility, and accused the administration of putting other residents' lives in danger.

A local said that an explosion was heard before flames leapt up and swept the entire house.

"A water tanker was called, and we tried to enter with a hose pipe. We managed to pull out three or four people," he said.

Another resident, Liaqat, who lives next to the warehouse, said he heard an explosion like a cylinder blast shortly before flames engulfed the premises.

A wrapper bearing the name of a fireworks brand was recovered from the burnt debris, he said.

Additional District Magistrate Yugantar Sharma said fire tenders, ambulances, police teams and senior officials rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information about the blaze.

"The ownership and operational details of the facility are still being verified," Sharma said.

The chief minister offered help in a post on X.

"Instructions have been issued to the district administration and concerned officials to engage in relief and rescue operations with utmost promptness, ensure the best medical facilities for the victims and provide all possible assistance to the affected families," Sharma said.

Agriculture Minister Kirori Lal Meena directed disaster management officials to ensure proper medical treatment of the victims.

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully expressed his condolences.

This is the second such incident in Rajasthan in four months.

In February, seven people were burnt to death in an illegal firecracker factory in the Bhiwadi town of Khairthal-Tijara district.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)