75-Year-Old "Lawyer" Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Minor In Madhya Pradesh

In a shocking case of crime that has emerged from one of the most upscale colonies under the jurisdiction of Habibganj Police Station in Bhopal, a 75-year-old "lawyer" has been arrested for sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl.

The accused, who lived in the same neighbourhood, was addressed by the child as "Nana" (maternal grandfather).

The incident has triggered widespread panic and concern among residents regarding the safety of children in the colony.

According to the police, the victim is the "daughter of a defence officer" residing in the area. On May 3, she had gone to play at the house of the lawyer's granddaughter. The accused lives with his married daughter and her child, and since his granddaughter calls him "Nana," the victim also referred to him by the same title.

While the children were playing, the accused called the victim into another room under a pretext and subjected her to alleged indecent acts. After some time, the child returned home and complained to her mother of pain in her private parts. On examining her, the mother noticed scratch marks and immediately took her to a doctor. The medical examination raised suspicion of sexual abuse.

The family then lodged a formal complaint at Habibganj Police Station. During counselling, the child revealed that the neighbour she called "Nana" had committed the wrongful act.

The police registered a case, arrested the accused lawyer, and sent him to jail.

The incident has deeply unsettled the colony, with parents expressing heightened anxiety about the safety of their children.

Authorities have assured strict action and emphasised that such crimes will be dealt with firmly to restore confidence among residents.

This case has once again highlighted the vulnerability of children even in seemingly secure environments and the urgent need for vigilance and awareness to protect them from such heinous acts.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)