Passenger Alleges "Ticket Scam" At Bhopal Station After Being Bypassed In Queue, Railways Reacts

A video filmed at Bhopal Railway Station has gone viral, capturing a heated argument between a passenger and a woman ticket clerk over alleged irregularities in Tatkal ticket bookings. The confrontation began when a man waiting in line with a token accused the clerk of giving preferential treatment to a suspected broker who, he claimed, was not even part of the queue.

The video was shared on X by user Suraj Kumar Bauddh. In the clip, the man is seen recording the interaction while questioning the clerk about why a particular person was being served ahead of others. According to the passenger, the same individual was being prioritised repeatedly across multiple ticket categories, including Sleeper and AC classes.

"Kaahe ka pehle number hai tera? Kyun madam? Yeh sab mein kya inka pehle number hi rehta hai," he asks, implying a pattern of favouritism. He further says, "Kya aapke mili bhagat se ho raha hai yeh? Paagal samajh rahe ho kya customer ko," accusing the clerk of being involved in the alleged malpractice.

The situation escalated as the passenger warned he would escalate the matter on social media by tagging senior railway officials, including the Railway Minister and the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), even suggesting the clerk could lose her job. However, the clerk denied the accusations, alleging misconduct on the passenger's part.

"A youth wanted a ticket, but the staff gave it to a broker who was not even in the queue. This shows a nexus between staff & agents. We demand quick action against this. Such illegal marketing must be banned," the video was captioned on X.

Watch the video here:

Inconvenience caused is regretted, Matter is been notified to concerned official for immediate corrective measures. — DRM BHOPAL (@BhopalDivision) April 13, 2026

Following the video's circulation, the Divisional Railway Manager's office in Bhopal acknowledged the incident. Authorities stated that the matter has been flagged to concerned officials for immediate corrective measures and a detailed investigation.

"Inconvenience caused is regretted. The matter has been notified to the concerned official for immediate corrective measures," Divisional Railway Manager Bhopal wrote in response to the video.