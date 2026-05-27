Railways Undergraduate CBT 2 Result Out, Document Verification Round Next

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Result 2026 Out: The Railway Recruitment Board announced the Railway Recruitment Board Non-Technical Popular Categories Undergraduate Computer-Based Test 2 (RRB NTPC UG CBT 2) 2026 results. Candidates can visit the official website to download the result.

RRB conducted the CBT on December 20, 2025. To download the result, candidates should visit the RRB official website, click on RRB NTPC UG CBT 2, and download the PDF to check their qualification status.

Direct link to check the result

Candidates who qualified for the exam will shortly receive the e-call letter for document verification. The e-call letter will be sent via email, mobile, or made available on the official website. Candidates are required to visit the centre with all the necessary documents.

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Result 2026: RRB DV Document Guidelines

Candidates must carry all original documents mentioned in the CEN and e-call letter.

Two sets of self-attested photocopies in A4 size should also be brought for verification.

Applicants are required to upload true-colour scanned copies of their documents, photograph, and signature on the official portal: oirms-ir.gov.in/rrbdv

The document upload link will be activated through a separate DV notification.

For more details and updates, candidates should visit the official websites of their respective Regional RRBs.