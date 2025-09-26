75 Lakh Women Receive Rs 10,000 Each As PM Modi Launches Scheme In Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched Bihar's Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, and transferred Rs 10,000 each to the bank accounts of 75 lakh women.

The Rs 7,500-crore scheme, an initiative of Bihar's NDA government, is aimed at promoting women's empowerment through self-employment and livelihood opportunities.

The prime minister launched the scheme virtually from Delhi, with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his deputy Samrat Choudhary and other ministers joining it through video conference from Patna. A large number of women of the state also joined it virtually.

The launch of the scheme assumes significance ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in the state.

"Under the scheme, financial assistance will be provided to one woman from each family, for livelihood activities of their choice, fostering economic independence and social empowerment," an official statement said here.

Each beneficiary will receive an initial grant of Rs 10,000 via direct benefit transfer, with the possibility of additional financial support of up to Rs 2 lakh in subsequent phases. The assistance can be utilised in areas of the beneficiary's choice, including agriculture, animal husbandry, handicrafts, tailoring, weaving, and other small-scale enterprises, the statement added.

"The scheme is community driven in which... along with financial support, community resource persons connected to self-help groups will provide training to support their (women) endeavour. To support the sale of their produce, Gramin haat bazaars will be further developed in the state," it added. PTI PKD ACD

