"Bihar Rejected RJD's Package Of Lies": PM Modi After Record Phase 1 Polling

The record voter turnout during the Phase 1 polling in Bihar shows that the people have taken the lead in securing the return of the NDA government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today, noting that the public has rejected the Opposition's "package of lies." The 121 seats that were polled in the first phase yesterday recorded a turnout of 64.66%, the highest in the state's history.

"Bihar witnessed the highest voter turnout ever. Nearly 65 percent voter turnout was recorded in the first phase," the PM pointed out at a rally in Aurangabad. "This shows the people of Bihar have taken the lead in securing the return of the NDA government."

Tearing into the opposition, the PM said that it's clear in the first phase that the people don't want 'jungle raj' back at any cost.

"Even the Congress does not have faith in their (RJD) promises. Congress does not even talk about the RJD's manifesto. Bihar has also rejected RJD's package of lies. The voters of Bihar trust Narendra-Nitish's track record and support our strong intentions. It is confirmed from the first phase of the polls, 'Phir ek baar, NDA sarkar'," he said.

PM Modi also pointed out that voting was largely peaceful in Bihar yesterday, flagging this as a major contrast between good governance and jungle raj.

"We saw the difference between Sushasan and Jungle Raj. Yesterday, every section of Bihar voted without any hindrance. There was a time of jungle raj when booths were looted, bullets were fired on polling days, there were bomb blasts, and the voice of the Dalits and the backward classes was suppressed. The people of Jungle Raj are still trying a lot, but I praise the Election Commission for concluding the first phase in such a good manner," he said.

The second phase of polling in Bihar is scheduled for next Tuesday.