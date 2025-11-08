"Bihar's Children Need To Dream Of Startups, Not 'Hands Up'": PM Modi Rips Into RJD

The Rashtriya Janata Dal is poisoning the children's minds, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said at a rally in Bihar, tearing into the Tejashwi Yadav-led party with 'jungle raj' jibes. The RJD wants the children to become extortionists, he charged this morning, drawing a contrast with the NDA that he said is working for a better future.

"What RJD wants to do for the children of Bihar is clearly visible in their election campaign. Listen to the songs and slogans of the 'jungle raj' people. You'll be shocked. On RJD's stages, innocent children are being made to say that they want to become rangdar (extortionists). Should a child of Bihar become a rangdar or a doctor?" said PM Modi.

He was referring to a shocking incident in Samastipur where a minor was heard claiming from the stage of an RJD rally that they would be able to roam with country-made guns, or kattas, if the RJD forms the government in Bihar.

Read: People Of Bihar Going To Bless BJP-Led NDA: PM Modi On 64.66% Voter Turnout

"Jungle Raj means katta, krurta (cruelty), katuta (social resentment), kushasan (misgovernance), and corruption," PM Modi reiterated at the rally in Sitamarhi. "What kind of people are they? They are filled with immorality and want a reign of misrule."

"Nahi chahiye katta sarkar, fir ek bar NDA sarkar (we don't want a government that promotes violence, we want the NDA government back)," the crowd echoed the PM, filling the air with the pro-NDA slogans.

Bihar's children now need to dream of startups and not "hands up" leaders, the prime minister said.

"In Bihar, there was a trend of carrying katta and telling people to 'hands up'. But I say, in Bihar, there is no place for that anymore. Bihar needs children who dream of startups, not 'hands up' leaders. We are giving our children books, computers, and laptops, but the RJD wants Bihar's youth to carry katta and dunali," said the prime minister.

Such people want their own children to become ministers but want other children to become rangdar, he added.

Read: "Bihar Rejected RJD's Package Of Lies": PM Modi After Record Phase 1 Polling

But after the Phase 1 voting, the jungle raj leaders have received a "65-volt shock," PM Modi remarked, pointing out the record turnout on Thursday.

"The talk is that Bihar's youth have chosen development. They have chosen the NDA...Bihar will become developed. This election is for building a developed Bihar. This election will determine what the future holds for the children of Bihar and the future of your sons and daughters," the prime minister added.

The NDA government under Nitish Kumar's leadership rebuilt public faith, and investors are now eager to come to Bihar, he said, branding this as one of his "Modi ki guarantee."

The second phase of voting is scheduled next Tuesday in the remaining 122 seats. The votes will be counted on Friday.