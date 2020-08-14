Independence Day: Delhi Traffic Advisory On Routes To Avoid, Follow

Traffic around Red Fort will remain closed for general traffic from 4 am to 10 am tomorrow (File)

As the country prepares to celebrate India's 74th Independence Day on Saturday amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory to ensure that vehicular movement across the national capital is safe and smooth.

Traffic around Delhi's iconic Red Fort, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation tomorrow, will remain closed for general traffic from 4 am to 10 am and only labelled vehicles will be permitted.

According to the advisory, Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP flyover will remain closed for general public from 4 am to 10 am tomorrow.

Vehicles without parking labels for the Independence Day function have been advised to avoid the C-Hexagon at the India Gate, Copernics Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Subhash Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg and the Ring Road between Nizammuddin Bridge and ISBT bridge.

Commuters, travelling from the north of the city to the south, will have to take alternative routes from Aurobindo Marg to Safdarjung Road, Connaught Place to Minto Road and Nizamuddin bridge to cross Yamuna-Pushta Road to GT Road, it said.

Commuters in the east-west corridor will have to take alternative routes from DND-NH24-Vikas Marg, Vikas Marg-DDU Marg, and Boulevard Road-Barfkhana, the traffic advisory stated.

Geeta Colony Bridge will be closed towards Shantivan and vehicles will not be permitted on lower Ring Road from ISBT Kashmere Gate towards Shantivan and from IP flyover towards Rajghat, it added.

Goods vehicles will prohibited between Nizamuddin bridge and Wazirabad bridge from midnight to 11 am on August 15.

According to the traffic police, inter-state buses will not be allowed between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT from the midnight to 11 am August 15.

City buses, including the ones operated by Delhi Transport Corporation, will not be allowed on Ring Road from midnight to 11 am tomorrow between ISBT to NH-24/NH T-point on Ring Road and will have to take alternate routes available, the advisory said.

These buses may use GT Road, Wazirabad Road and NH-24.

Alternative routes to railway stations, bus stations and hospitals near the venue of Independence Day function will remain open, the police said.