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72-Year-Old Woman Killed In Fire At High-Rise In Mumbai's Goregaon: Cops

A 72-year-old woman died after a fire broke out in a 24-storey residential building in Mumbai's Goregaon East area on Sunday evening, officials said.

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72-Year-Old Woman Killed In Fire At High-Rise In Mumbai's Goregaon: Cops
The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, officials said (Representational)
Mumbai:

A 72-year-old woman died after a fire broke out in a 24-storey residential building in Mumbai's Goregaon East area on Sunday evening, officials said.

The blaze was reported at Lakshya Chandi Building in Gokuldham Colony on Krishna Vatika Marg, near the district court, around 7.20 pm, they said.

A civic official said the fire was confined to the sixth floor of the residential tower. At least eight fire engines were sent to the spot, he said.

An elderly woman, identified as Indu Tarkeshawar Singh, was rescued by firefighters and rushed to Lifeline Hospital at Goregaon. However, doctors at the medical facility declared her dead, the official said.

It was not immediately known whether she died of injuries or smoke inhalation.

Police, employees from the electricity provider, 108 ambulances and local ward staff of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation were rushed to the site to support firefighting and rescue operations, he said.

The civic official said the fire was extinguished at 11.20 pm, and a cooling operation was underway at the spot.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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