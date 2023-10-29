7 Of Family Dead After Car Collides With Truck In Rajasthan

The bodies have been sent for postmortem. (Representational)

Seven members of a family were killed while two others were injured in a head-on collision between a car and a truck in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred on Saturday night when the family was returning home from a function.

SHO Ved Pal said those killed were identified as Paramjeet Kaur (60), Khushvinder Singh (25), his wife Paramjeet Kaur (22), son Manjot Singh (5), Rampal (36), his wife Reena (35) and daughter Reet (12).

The injured, who have been identified as Akashdeep Singh (14) and Manraj Kaur (2), were referred to a hospital in Bikaner.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

