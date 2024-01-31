7 Killed As Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In Jammu And Kashmir

The injured persons have been taken to a hospital in Baramulla (Representational)

Seven people died on Wednesday when a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said.

A passenger vehicle rolled down into a deep gorge in Boniyar area of Uri in the north Kashmir district, they said.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief and announced compensation for the affected families.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Traffic Rural Kashmir, Ravinder Paul Singh, told PTI that seven people died in the accident while seven others sustained injuries.

The bodies have been recovered and medico-legal formalities are being conducted, the SSP said.

The injured persons have been taken to a hospital in Baramulla, he added.

In a separate incident, two persons were killed when a snow cutter machine engaged in road clearance works met with an accident in Marwan area of Kishtwar in Jammu region.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the family of those who lost their lives in the tragic road accidents in Baramulla and Kishtwar.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic accidents in Baramulla & Kishtwar. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured," Manoj Sinha posted on X.

"An ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in the tragedies. The injured would be given Rs 1 Lakh. Directed the district administrations to provide all possible assistance to the families expeditiously," he said.

