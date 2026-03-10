7 Killed, 4 Injured As Wall Collapses At Under-Construction Site In Gurugram

Seven workers died and four others were injured after a wall collapsed at an under-construction site in Gurugram.

The incident took place on Monday evening at the Signature Global Society in Gurugram's Sidhrawali area.

According to the police, the wall collapsed with a loud noise, burying around 12 to 15 labourers under the debris. Upon receiving the information, local police, administration, and SDRF teams arrived at the scene and launched a rescue operation.

Officials removed debris using heavy machinery, they said.

After an hour-long rescue operation, the trapped workers were extricated and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, where seven of them were declared dead. Four labourers were critically injured and are undergoing treatment.

A family member of one of the victims said the soil caved in, triggering a wall collapse.

"We were not allowed to meet the officials of the company when we reached the spot...They just want to run away from the responsibility. They were working at a construction site. We are demanding that officials from the construction site meet us. No one has till now heard our grievances," they said.

The bodies of the labourers have been kept at the Government District Hospital and further investigation is underway, officials said.