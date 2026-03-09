Gurugram, Delhi And Surat Pizzerias Earn Global Recognition In 50 Top Pizza Asia-Pacific 2026 Rankings

Across the Asia-Pacific, pizza has quietly stepped into its fine-dining era - where long-fermented doughs, precise oven temperatures and a growing respect for Neapolitan technique are becoming the norm. It sounds serious, but the result is simple: better pizza everywhere. The 2026 edition of 50 Top Pizza Asia-Pacific, unveiled in Tokyo on March 9, 2026, reflects this shift, with India securing three impressive spots among the region's standout pizzerias.

Tokyo topped the charts this year, as RistoPizza by Napoli sta ca, headed by Giuseppe Errichiello in Azabudai Hills, was named the number one pizzeria in the region.

Taking second place was The Pizza Bar on 38th, celebrated as the world's smallest pizzeria with just eight seats, helmed by Daniele Cason, Executive Chef at the Mandarin Oriental, Tokyo.

The third spot resulted in a tie between Fiata by Salvatore Fiata in Hong Kong and Gigi's by Daniel Semrani in Sydney, Australia.

Among this impressive line-up, 3 Indian pizzerias earned their place on the coveted list:

da Susy - Gurugram (Rank 11)

Claiming the 11th position, da Susy emerged as the highest-ranked Indian pizzeria in the Asia-Pacific region. Its top-15 placement also guarantees it a spot in the global 100 Best Pizzerias ranking, set to convene in Naples on September 15.

Founded by Naples-born pizzaiola Susanna Di Cosimo, fondly known as Susy, the pizzeria reflects her commitment to authentic Neapolitan craft. After moving to India in 2013, she built what is now one of the country's most respected pizza destinations, operating across two locations in Gurugram.

The pizzas here are known for their light, well-hydrated dough with long fermentation, resulting in softness and easy digestibility. Cooked with care and precision, the menu spans white, red and special pizzas, along with a thoughtful balance of meat and vegetarian offerings, including the much-loved Panuozzi. Classic combinations-from Margherita to white-base variants-are prepared with respect for high-quality raw ingredients and a philosophy of balance rather than excess.

Leo's - New Delhi (Rank 41)

New Delhi's Leo's Pizzeria continued its winning streak by securing a place in the Asia-Pacific Top 50 for the fourth year in a row.

Founder and Head Pizzaiolo Amol Kumar shared that the pursuit of refinement drives the brand, whether it means sourcing premium ingredients, visiting Italy for the finest tomatoes, or perfecting their signature 48-hour fermented dough. Leo's is known for its light, fresh pizzas made with buffalo milk mozzarella and carefully selected toppings, all crafted with an emphasis on flavour and quality.

Cucina Marinara - Surat (Rank 47)

Surat's Cucina Marinara, run by pizzaiolo Harmeet, also found a spot on the list. Here, pizzas are shaped, topped and baked with the precision of traditional Italian technique. Diners can enjoy both timeless favourites and unique creations such as the Indian Passport -a fusion take that blends Indian flavours with Neapolitan style.

The menu further includes appetisers and pasta dishes with classic Italian sauces, complemented by a noteworthy drinks section featuring a dedicated Italian espresso counter.

The 2026 list includes pizzerias from 13 countries: Australia, China, South Korea, the Philippines, Japan, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Japan leads with 11 entries, followed by Australia with nine and China with six. Tokyo stands as the most represented city with seven pizzerias, while Hong Kong and Melbourne each count four. Bangkok, Singapore and Sydney follow closely with three pizzerias each.