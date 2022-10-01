7 Injured In Lightning Strike In Maharashtra Village

The incident occurred at around 5 pm when a bolt struck the house of Nitesh Wagh.(Representational)

At least seven persons were injured on Saturday when lightning struck a house amid heavy showers in a village in Palghar district of Maharashtra, officials said.

The injured persons, including a five-year-old child, were admitted to a government hospital in Gorhe village.

The incident occurred at around 5 pm when a bolt from the sky struck the house of Nitesh Wagh in Sange village.

