7 In 10 Families Have At Least 1 Person Suffering: Delhi Pollution Survey

The firecracker ban was flouted on a large scale in Delhi.

The skyrocketing pollution in Delhi - which was reported to have the highest pollutant levels in the world the day after Diwali - is directly impacting people's health, with 69% of families in the capital and the National Capital Region (NCR) reporting at least one person suffering, a survey has revealed.

AQI (Air Quality Index) on the night of Diwali on Thursday also reached 999, which is the highest recordable level, in several parts of Delhi and NCR.

The survey, by LocalCircles, which received over 21,000 responses from residents of Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad, revealed that 69% of families have one or more members with sore throat or cough, 62% have at least one member feeling a burning sensation in their eyes due to rising levels of pollution and 46% have someone with a running nose or congestion. Several respondents reported more than one symptom.

Members with breathing difficulty or asthma were reported by 31%, headache by 31%, anxiety and or difficulty concentrating by 23% and difficulty sleeping by 15%. On the flip side, 31% also said no one in their families had any issues at all because of pollution.

The last similar survey was conducted on October 19, days after GRAP (graded response action plan)-1 was imposed on Delhi and there has been a significant shift in at least one of the symptoms in two weeks. The percentage of people with sore throat and or cough went up from 36% at the time to 69% as of Friday.

'Just Live With It'

Only 23% of respondents will use air purifiers to see them through this phase of very high pollution and an equal number said they will just live with it.

15% stated that they plan to carry on with their routine activity and wear a mask when outdoors, the same number said they would do this while increasing consumption of immunity-boosting food or drinks, and the same percentage also said they plan to travel for some part of the month.

The percentage of families who said they will use air purifiers has, however, gone up from 18% to 23% in two weeks.