7 Gurugram Students Allegedly Beat Bus Driver After Argument Over Ticket, Arrested

The incident happened when the bus driver and the conductor got down from the bus at the last stop, they said, adding that the city bus ran between Millennium City Metro Station to Gurugram Railway Station.

7 Gurugram Students Allegedly Beat Bus Driver After Argument Over Ticket, Arrested
The argument took place when the students did not pay for tickets. (Representational)
Gurugram:

Seven students of ITI, Gurugram were arrested for allegedly beating up a bus driver and conductor following a verbal argument over tickets, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened when the bus driver and the conductor got down from the bus at the last stop, they said, adding that the city bus ran between Millennium City Metro Station to Gurugram Railway Station.

In his complaint to the police, bus conductor Lalaram said that on December 21, around 4.20 pm, the bus left for the railway station from the Millenium City Metro Station when some students boarded the bus at Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Chowk.

Lalaram said they were not paying for the tickets, which is why they had an argument with them. Later the students got down at the last stop, he said.

He said after parking the bus, driver Rajesh Kumar and he got down from the vehicle and went to get some water when the ITI students gathered and started beating us up.

"When people started to gather, the students fled away after threatening to kill me," Lalaram said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at Sector 9A Police Station and the police on Friday arrested seven accused -- Mohit (18), Kartik (18), Sunny (21), Saurav (18), Akshay (20), Chetan Sharma (20) and Himanshu (18), police said.

A senior police officer said that they were let off on bail.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

