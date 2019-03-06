7 Dead, 19 Critical After Speeding Bus Collides With Another In Rajasthan

Rajasthan Bus Accident: 19 among the 20 injured are in critical condition (Representational)

Seven people, including a woman, were killed and 20 others injured today when a speeding bus crashed into another bus parked on the road in Rajasthan's Pali district, police said.

The accident took place near Pali's Kainpura crossing - a place which usually sees heavy traffic as buses stop out of turn to take passengers on board, Sanderao police station incharge Dholaram said.

The speeding bus was on its way from Jaipur to Ahmedabad, he said.

Four people died on the spot and three others succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital nearby, the police officer said.

He said 19 among those injured are in critical condition and were sent to a hospital in Pali district from a primary care centre in Rani town, where they were admitted first.

Champa Devi, 38, Chunni Lal Sattar, 22, Arjun Singh, 22, Poonam Singh, 19, Pappu Ram, 35, Girdhari Singh, 35, and Rawal Singh, 22, were killed in the accident, he said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem, and the forensic report is awaited. A case has also been registered against the drivers, the officer said.

