18 Killed, 3 Injured After Bus Rams Parked Trailer In Rajasthan

At least 18 people were killed and three injured after a bus rammed a parked trailer in Rajasthan, police said.

The accident was reported from Phalodi district, nearly 400 km from capital Jaipur.

The people were returning from Sursagar, a popular tourist spot, in Jodhpur after visiting Kolayat, one of the most visited religious sites, in Bikaner.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that the government stands with the victims in this hour of grief.

Twenty-six people were burnt alive when a sleeper bus caught fire in Jaisalmer last month. The fire broke out due to a short circuit in AC. There was no exit gate in the bus. Following the accident, the transport department launched an intensive checking campaign against illegal modification and violation of permit norms.

Late last month, a private sleeper bus, carrying over 50 labourers from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit, caught fire after coming in contact with a power line in Manoharpur area, leaving two persons dead and 10 others injured.