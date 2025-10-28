2 Burnt To Death As Jaipur Bus Catches Fire After Touching High-Tension Wire

In another major bus accident in Jaipur, two people were burnt to death after the vehicle carrying labourers came in contact with a high-tension power line. An 11,000-kilovolt power line broke and fell onto the bus, leading to an electric shock and fire. Ten labourers on board had come from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly to work at a brick kiln in Todi.

Five of the labourers are in critical condition and have been referred to Sawai Maan Singh Hospital in Jaipur. Four others are being treated at the Shahpura Sub-District Hospital.

The Fire Department has managed to control the fire, and police have launched an investigation into the matter. The police are going through the ruins and skimming through identity cards to identify passengers and victims.

Identifying Victims

Two people killed in the bus electrocution have been identified as father and daughter - Naseem (50) and Sahinam (20). Their bodies have been kept in a mortuary.

Five of the victims referred to Jaipur government hospital include three women - Nazma, Sitara and Naheem.

Two other injured have been identified as Azar and Altaaf.

Excessive Luggage On Roof Of Bus: Sub-Divisional Magistrate

In an exclusive interview with NDTV Rajasthan, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of the area said that the bus was overloaded. There was excessive luggage on the roof of the bus, which hit the high-tension wire, causing it to break and the bus to catch fire, he said.

However, villagers claim to have complained to the electricity department officials about the broken wire and had requested repair.

15 LPG Cylinders In Bus

The bus was carrying 15 LPG cylinders of which two exploded, said a fire department official in conversation with NDTV Rajasthan.

"I am not aware about how many people were on board but we have managed to save 25 of them. Two passengers died on the spot," the fireman said.

Grief Pour In

Extending condolences to the families of the two people who died in the accident, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot called the incident "heartbreaking". Gehlot raised concern over frequent road accidents and deaths in Rajasthan.

"I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

जयपुर के मनोहरपुर में श्रमिकों से भरी बस के हाईटेंशन लाइन छूने से आग लगने से 2 व्यक्तियों की मृत्यु एवं कई अन्य के घायल होने का समाचार दुखद है।



राजस्थान में जिस प्रकार से आए दिन हादसे होने से आम जन अपनी जान गंवा रहे हैं यह चिंताजनक है। शोकाकुल परिजनों के प्रति मेरी गहरी… — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 28, 2025

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari wished for strengeth for the families of the victims and swifty recovery of those injured.

जयपुर जिले के मनोहरपुर क्षेत्र में बस के हाईटेंशन लाइन की चपेट में आने से हुई दुर्घटना में जनहानि का समाचार अत्यंत दु:खद है।



प्रभु श्रीराम से प्रार्थना है कि वें दिवंगत आत्माओं को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें और शोकाकुल परिजनों को इस असहनीय दुःख को सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करें।… — Diya Kumari (@KumariDiya) October 28, 2025

Two Weeks Ago: When Brand New Bus Caught Fire On Rajasthan Highway

Twenty people were burnt alive in a horrific tragedy on October 15 afternoon when a private bus travelling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur in Rajasthan caught fire. Police said the bus, carrying 57 passengers, left Jaisalmer around 3 pm. On the Jaisalmer-Jodhpur highway, smoke began emerging from the rear portion. The driver stopped the bus along the roadside, but within moments, the flames engulfed the vehicle.

Eyewitnesses have said that when the passengers tried to escape through the lone door, they found it jammed.