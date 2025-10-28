Man, Daughter Burnt To Death As Bus Catches Fire After It Hits High-Tension Wire

A man and his 20-year-old daughter died when a bus they were travelling in came in contact with a high-tension power line and caught fire around 50 km from Jaipur on Tuesday morning.

Naseem, 50, and his daughter Sahinam, 20, died on the spot in this accident, while Naseem's wife is in a critical condition.

The passengers on the bus were labourers from Pilibhit district in Uttar Pradesh, being transported to work at a brick kiln. The accident comes

barely two weeks after 20 people were burnt alive when a private bus travelling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur in Rajasthan caught fire.

Scattered around the charred bus were burnt children's toys, cooking supplies, utensils, and a stove - telegraphing the horror and pain of the tragedy.

The workers had come in search of employment, carrying with them everything they owned. They had also brought along livestock and fodder. The bus contained about 15 gas cylinders, two or three of which exploded in the fire.

Three motorcycles and three bicycles inside the bus were burnt, leaving behind only the vehicle's metal frame.

Even three hours after the tragedy, smoke continued to rise from the wreckage.

Nearby, a stove lay burnt and household items were still smouldering.

A metal barrel filled with spices had spilled its contents all around. Children's bicycles had turned to ash.

One of the survivors, Mehandi, suffered injuries along with her daughter, whose foot was hurt, but she refused medical attention, inconsolable in grief.

Chanda Begum's mother-in-law, holding her grandchildren, wailed wondering what would happen to the children now.

Villagers nearby arranged food for the survivors.

Arifa, another survivor, said they had urged the driver to stop the bus but he ignored the warnings.

Those sitting at the back managed to break the windows and escape, while those in front suffered injuries.

The workers had brought along their food, kitchenware, a goat, and a few chickens.

Rahees, another passenger, said most of the people on board were part of the same extended family. There were around 20 families on the bus. His family alone had seven members. Some passengers managed to get fit in the sleeper cabin spaces, while others lay on mattresses spread on the floor.

After the accident, several officials reached the site.

The FSL team began its investigation, and the Divisional Commissioner and District Collector arrived to supervise relief operations.

The tragedy once again raised tough questions about negligence and administrative indifference.

District Collector Jitendra Kumar Soni stated that approximately 65 people were in the bus, all brought from Pilibhit to work at local brick kilns. He said the bus had stopped once earlier before the conductor asked passengers to move forward.

During that process, the metal portion of the vehicle apparently came in contact with the high-voltage power line, sparking the fire.

An investigation is underway, and providing medical aid to the injured is the administration's top priority.

He also stated that transport department officials are preparing a detailed report of the incident.



