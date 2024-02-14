7 BJP Rajya Sabha Candidates File Nominations From UP

Seven BJP candidates on Wednesday filed their nomination papers in Lucknow in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Those who filed the nominations included former Union Minister RPN Singh, former MP Chaudhary Tejveer Singh, state party general secretary Amarpal Maurya, former state minister Sangeeta Balwant, party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, former MLA Sadhna Singh and former Agra mayor Naveen Jain.

#WATCH | BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi files nomination for Rajya Sabha elections in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.



CM Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, minister Swatantra Dev Singh and party incharge for UP Baijayant Jay Panda are also with him. pic.twitter.com/lq394h3CEm — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2024

Besides the chief minister, state BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak and BJP UP Lok Sabha in-charge Baijyant Panda were also present on the occasion.

