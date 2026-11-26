As political activity gathers momentum ahead of the 2027 Punjab assembly elections, Moga is once again emerging as the preferred destination for political showdowns. The district is set to witness two major political gatherings within a fortnight, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) holding its Foundation Day rally on November 26, followed by a joint SAD-BJP rally on December 8, which is expected to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The choice of the same district by two rival political formations is hardly coincidental. Moga offers more than just a venue for large gatherings. Its geographical location, electoral importance in the Malwa belt and association with major political turning points make it an attractive launchpad for parties looking to build momentum ahead of an assembly election.

The November 26 rally is particularly significant for AAP as the party prepares to showcase the five-year report card of the Bhagwant Mann government and begin positioning itself for another electoral battle. AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the state cabinet and senior party leadership are expected to attend the gathering.

The party is seeking to turn its governance narrative into an electoral campaign, highlighting its claims on free electricity, employment, education, healthcare and welfare delivery. The rally will also provide an opportunity to assess the party's organisational strength and ability to mobilise supporters from across Punjab.

For the SAD-BJP alliance, the December 8 rally carries a different but equally important political message. With the two parties having renewed their alliance, a joint show of strength in Moga will be an opportunity to demonstrate political unity, revive their traditional support base and signal that the opposition challenge to AAP is taking shape.

Why Moga Holds Electoral Advantage

The biggest reason behind Moga's political significance is its location in the Malwa region, which accounts for 69 of Punjab's 117 assembly constituencies. The region has historically played a decisive role in determining who forms the government in Punjab.

Political parties understand that winning a substantial number of seats in Malwa is crucial to securing power in the state. Moga's central location makes it accessible to political workers and supporters travelling from Majha, Doaba and different parts of Malwa.

Located around 60 km from Ludhiana, 85 km from Bathinda and 110 km from Amritsar, the district offers logistical convenience for organising large-scale gatherings. Thus, a rally in Moga is not merely a district-level political event. It provides parties an opportunity to send a message across several electoral regions simultaneously.

Akali Connection: Moga And Politics Of Punjabiyat

Moga's political significance for the Shiromani Akali Dal goes back nearly three decades. In February 1996, the Akali Dal organised its historic 75th anniversary convention in Moga, popularly known as the Moga Convention. The party adopted the slogan of 'Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiyat', signalling an effort to expand beyond its traditional Sikh support base and reach out to Hindus and other communities.

The convention marked an important shift in the party's political positioning. A year later, the SAD-BJP alliance swept to power in 1997, with Parkash Singh Badal becoming chief minister.

The alliance subsequently launched its election campaigns from Moga ahead of the 2007 and 2012 assembly elections, winning both.

This historical association makes the December 8 gathering politically significant. For the SAD, Moga represents a reminder of its electoral successes, while for the BJP, the joint rally offers an opportunity to demonstrate its renewed partnership with the Akalis and strengthen its presence in Punjab.

The BJP's decision to bring Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the rally would further underline the importance the party attaches to the alliance and the 2027 contest.

AAP has also used Moga to announce major electoral promises, which means Moga's political importance is not restricted to the Akali Dal. The AAP has repeatedly chosen the district for major political announcements and mobilisation exercises.

On February 16, 2021, the party organised an anti-drug rally at Killi Chahlan. Later, ahead of the 2022 assembly elections, AAP announced its third major poll guarantee at Moga on November 22, 2021, promising monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to women.

The party also organised a Kisan Maha Sammelan at Bhagapurana on March 21, 2021, to mobilise farmers. These events underline how Moga has served as a platform for AAP to connect its political messaging with specific voter groups, including women, farmers and youth.

The November 26 rally, therefore, is expected to follow a similar political strategy, with the party attempting to project its governance record while laying the groundwork for the next election.

Political Stage For Competing Narratives

Interestingly, Moga has also featured in the Congress's electoral mobilisation. Ahead of the 2017 assembly elections, then Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Bachao rally was organised at Bhagapurana. The repeated selection of Moga by different political parties reflects its importance as a politically receptive and strategically located gathering point.

However, the larger significance of the upcoming rallies lies in the competing political narratives they are likely to project. The AAP will seek another mandate on its governance and welfare record, while the SAD-BJP alliance will attempt to revive the political chemistry that brought it to power in the past. For both formations, the challenge will be to translate rally attendance and political messaging into electoral support.

With 69 assembly seats in the Malwa region, the stakes are particularly high. Moga may not determine the outcome of the 2027 elections on its own, but the fact that Punjab's major political players are choosing it to demonstrate their strength suggests that the battle for the state has already begun.