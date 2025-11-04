60% Rise In Eye Problems As Toxic Smog Engulfs Delhi: Doctors

A thick blanket of smog and toxic air hanging over Delhi has triggered a sharp rise in eye-related ailments like allergies, dryness, burning sensations, and excessive watering, affecting both adults and children, according to the city's doctors.

With the air quality plunging to the severe category after Diwali, ophthalmologists say they have seen a 60 per cent surge in such cases, blaming the toxic cocktail of smoke, particulate matter, and chemical residues from firecracker burning. The dangerously high level of pollution, they warned, was not only harmful for the lungs, but for the eyes as well.

Dr Ikeda Lal, Senior Cornea, Cataract and Refractive Surgery Specialist at Delhi Eye Centre and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said, "Every year after Diwali, we brace for a rise in eye complaints. The number of patients complaining of itching, redness, and irritation has gone up by almost 50-60 per cent.

"We are seeing patients with severe eye allergies, and those who already have dry eyes are experiencing much more discomfort than usual. The combination of pollution, dust, and chemical exposure is proving extremely harmful for the ocular surface," Lal said.

Delhi's air quality, which has remained in the "severe" category since Diwali, has left citizens gasping. Experts warn that prolonged exposure to such toxic air can lead to chronic eye conditions, particularly among people who spend long hours outdoors, such as traffic police, delivery agents, and school children.

Dr Rajesh Sinha, Professor of Ophthalmology at the RP Centre in AIIMS, said in the last few days, the number of patients suffering from dryness, burning, and watery eyes has increased by around 50 per cent.

"Many of them come in complaining that their eyes feel gritty or heavy, which are symptoms typical of pollution-induced ocular allergy. Even healthy individuals are experiencing irritation due to the poor air quality," he said.

"Tiny particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) suspended in the air can settle on the surface of the eyes, damaging the tear film and causing inflammation. If preventive measures are ignored, the constant irritation can eventually lead to infections or temporary blurring of vision. For those already prone to allergies or dry eye disease, the risk is much higher," Sinha said.

The eyes, being directly exposed to the environment, are among the first organs to suffer when pollution levels soar. Pollutants like nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide, and carbon particles react with the moisture in the eyes, leading to chemical irritation and inflammation.

Lal further said the eyes have a delicate surface and depend on a healthy tear film for comfort and clarity of vision. Pollution disturbs this balance, making the eyes dry, red, and prone to infection. Even short exposure to smog can make eyes sting, itch, or water.

Contact lens wearers and makeup users are particularly vulnerable, as tiny particles trapped between the lens and the cornea can worsen inflammation, Lal said.

People should avoid contact lenses and heavy eye makeup during such high-pollution days and instead, use lubricating eye drops, wear protective glasses, and wash their eyes frequently with clean water to reduce the impact of pollution, Lal said.

Doctors also suggested wearing protective eyewear when stepping outdoors, limiting outdoor activity during peak smog hours, and using air purifiers indoors to reduce exposure to irritant particles.

Those experiencing persistent redness, pain, or blurred vision should consult an ophthalmologist promptly rather than self-medicating, they said.

Sinha said repeated exposure to high pollution levels can lead to chronic inflammation and progressive damage to the ocular surface, affecting both comfort and long-term vision.

"Protecting your eyes is just as important as protecting your lungs during this season. Even small steps like wearing glasses and using lubricating drops can make a big difference," Sinha said.

According to doctors, children's eyes are more sensitive, and since they tend to spend more time outdoors, the risk of allergic conjunctivitis and infections increases.

The elderly, on the other hand, often experience reduced tear production, which makes their eyes drier and more susceptible to irritation. Older adults should stay indoors during peak pollution hours to ensure their eyes remain well-lubricated, they said.

The doctors cautioned that ignoring eye irritation or delaying treatment can lead to long-term damage to the cornea and tear glands.

