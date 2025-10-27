6-Year-Old Run Over By School Bus After Being Hit By Tractor In Haryana

A six-year-old girl died after being hit by a tractor and then run over by her school bus, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred in the Dhanokri village when Yanshika, a UKG student of Virat International School in Kapriwas village of Rewari district, was waiting for her school bus.

She was seriously injured when both the front and rear tyres of the bus ran over her. She later died at the hospital due to her injuries, they said.

According to the complaint lodged by her father, Ravi, the accident occurred around 7 am when she was waiting for her school bus outside their home.

A tractor passing by hit her, and she was then crushed by the bus approaching from the opposite direction, he told police.

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police Ramesh Kumar, the investigating officer, said the body has been sent for postmortem.

"An FIR has been registered against the drivers of both the bus and the tractor. Efforts are on to arrest the accused," he added.

