6 People Missing After Boat Capsizes In Ganga In UP, Search On: Police

A family from Ranchi had taken out a boat in the Ganga. (Representational)

Six people, including three children, are reported to be missing in Uttar Pradesh, after their boat capsized in the Ganga today, police said.

There were 14 people on the boat and eight of them were rescued by locals. But three women and three children are missing after the incident near the Akhara Ghat, Senior Sub-Inspector of Vindhyachal Police Station, Akhilesh Kumar Pandey said.

Most of them were devotees from Ranchi in Jharkhand, he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure proper relief to those rescued, an official spokesman in Lucknow said.

Mr Adityanath also directed the help of the disaster management team to be taken in the search for the missing persons, he said.

The Senior Sub-Inspector said that Rajesh Tiwari from Ranchi had come here with his family to visit the Vindhyachal Dham.

They had taken a boat in the afternoon to cross the river and it capsized, Mr Pandey said.

Locals managed to save eight of them, while six are missing and a search is on to find them, he said.

Circle Officer (City) and other officials are present at the spot. Police personnel along with local divers are searching for the missing persons, Mr Pandey added.