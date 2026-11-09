6 Of Family Killed After Fire At Goldsmith's House In Madhya Pradesh's Seoni

Six members of a family were killed, and four others suffered injuries after a massive fire broke out at the three-storey house of a goldsmith in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district early on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred between 4 am and 4.30 am, a day after Diwali, at the house of goldsmith Kundan Lal Soni near a Jain temple in Mahavir Ward in Chhapara town, they said.

Those who died included three women and a minor.

Ten persons were present in the house at the time of the incident. Six of them died, and four were evacuated, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Apoorva Bhalavi, who was present at the spot, told PTI over the phone.

The fire brigade and rescue teams later brought the fire under control, he said.

Those who died have been identified as Kundan Lal Soni (75), his wife Rajkumari Soni (65), Ritu Soni (42), Smriti Soni (40), Surya Soni (45) and Aditya Soni (16), he added.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.

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