At 91, This Track Star Is Still Breaking World Records, Inspiring Many: 'Wonderful Feeling'

A 91-year-old athlete, who continues to break world records, has become a major source of inspiration for hundreds and thousands of people. She started her track-and-field career 31 years ago, when she was 60. According to People magazine, Florence Meiler from Vermont, US, is still lacing up her running shoes, grabbing her pole vault, and leaving competitors decades younger absolutely stunned.

In a recently aired segment on Aging Untold talk show, it was mentioned that she and her friend, Barbara Jordan, competed together for 20 years and broke world records at track-and-field events.

It was Jordan who recruited her, but her journey was cut short when she was diagnosed with cancer, stopping her from taking part in any sport. In 2020, she passed away at age 85. Meanwhile, Meiler continued with her passion.

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"I miss her so much," she told Aging Untold.

What makes her story even more incredible is that she did not even step onto a track and field turf until she was 60 years old. Before that, she lived an active life.

Today, Meiler is a dominant force in masters athletics. She regularly competes and sets world records in a wide variety of demanding events for the 90-to-94 age bracket, including the pole vault, high jump, triple jump, 80-meter hurdles, and the multi-event pentathlon.

"I'm sad that I can't jump like I used to, but I really enjoy it," she said.

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Speaking on the fame she has received, she says that it lifts her up. "I really feel really warm inside because I've had so many athletes come up to me and say, 'What an inspiration you have been to me,'" she said. "That's a wonderful feeling."

Maintaining this level of performance requires serious dedication. Meiler trains multiple days a week, spending hours working on her technique, warming up carefully, and conditioning her body. Even after minor injuries or setbacks, her competitive spirit keeps drawing her back to the track.