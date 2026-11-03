US Man Grows 5-Foot-3-Inch Beard Lock, Sets Guinness World Record

A 54-year-old man from the United States has set a Guinness World Record for having the longest natural beard locks on a living person (male), with his facial hair measuring an astonishing 5 feet 3 inches (1.603 metres). Matthew Hey, a resident of Baldwin City, Kansas, has held on to his curly brown beard for more than two decades, allowing it to grow into a record-breaking lock that is longer than most people's height, according to Guinness World Records.

Matthew's beard lock has surpassed the previous record of 3 feet 6 inches (1.06 metres), held by Rudolf Martino of the United States. The Guinness World Records (GWR) title is specifically for natural beard locks and is different from the record for the longest beard on a living person (male).

The latter has been held by Sarwan Singh of Canada, whose beard measures 8 feet 3 inches (2.54 metres), since 2008.

Matthew has not trimmed his curly brown facial hair for over 20 years. Although he has had a shorter beard for most of his life, he began growing it longer after some children asked him to braid it. He liked the style, and the braid eventually turned into a natural lock. It continued growing by around 3 to 4 inches (7 to 10 cm) every year and eventually became long enough to be tied around his waist like a belt.

Despite the attention his beard attracts, Matthew says it does not define his personality or identity. Recalling a conversation with a teenage girl who asked whether his beard defined him, he said that it did not.

He explained that the record came not from something he actively did, but from simply not cutting his hair.

For now, Matthew continues to maintain his beard using shampoo and conditioner, without trimming it. Since the lock now touches the floor, leaving it loose has become difficult. He usually folds it several times and ties it up to manage it during everyday activities.