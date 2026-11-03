Bhutan Sets World Record By Consecrating 108 Buddhist Stupas In 9 Hours

Bhutan, which raised 108 Buddhist Stupas in just nine hours, has set a Guinness World Record for the highest number of stupas consecrated in a single day, Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) governor Dr Lotay Tshering announced on Tuesday.

The country on Sunday erected and consecrated 108 Buddhist Stupas, also called Jangchub Chortens, within nine hours at the upcoming GMC.

The monumental undertaking was completed in just nine hours, with work beginning at 3 am. Volunteers, who were divided into teams of 20 to 23 members, worked simultaneously across designated sites to raise the 108 Stupas as a huge gathering of citizens chanted Buddhist mantras along the banks of the Mau Chu River.

November 1, the day when the project was completed, marked the rare convergence of two sacred occasions - Lhabab Duechen, the Day of Lord Buddha's Descent from the Trayastrimsa Heaven and His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck's Coronation Day.

The project to raise 108 Stupas, also known as the Jangchub Chortens, was driven by the Bhutan King's vision to build a country for the future, based on its ancient traditions and practices.

The project to erect the Stupas is being seen as Bhutan's efforts to lay the spiritual foundation based on its ancient values for the GMC, its new urban centre.

One of the stupas was dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aimed at highlighting the close ties between India and Bhutan. Union minister Kiren Rijiju represented India at the ceremony and unveiled a plaque dedicating Jangchub Chorten number 76 to PM Modi alongside the Bhutanese king.