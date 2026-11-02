US Man Watches 1,207 Movies In A Year, Sets World Record

For most people, watching a movie at a cinema is a fun way to spend a few hours. But for 60-year-old Glenwood Hoskin Jr. from the United States, it became a challenge that helped him set a world record. The retired tax officer watched an incredible 1,207 movies in cinemas over 12 months, beating the previous record of 777 films, according to Guinness World Records.

Between April 2024 and April 2025, Glenwood spent much of his time watching movies at his local Regal Cinema in York Haven, Pennsylvania. He watched an average of 3.3 movies every day, turning his love for films into a record-breaking achievement.

According to Guinness World Records (GWR), Glenwood planned his cinema visits by checking movie schedules each day. He tried to watch as many films as possible, starting early in the morning and sometimes continuing until midnight.

Glenwood said he enjoyed spending time outside his home and liked having a challenge to work towards. He also explained that being organised and planning his movie schedule made the experience even more enjoyable.

Cartoon films were among his favourites, possibly because they were shorter and entertaining. He also loved comedies and enjoyed watching audiences laugh at jokes he had already heard several times.

Some films surprised him with how much he enjoyed them. Glenwood particularly liked The Wild Robot (2024), which he said was much better than he had expected. He also enjoyed Deadpool & Wolverine (2024).

His achievement shows how a lifelong love for movies, combined with careful planning and a clear goal, can turn an everyday hobby into a world record.