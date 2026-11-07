British Man Solves Four Rubik's Cubes While Sprinting, Sets World Record

Solving a Rubik's Cube requires concentration and quick thinking, while running demands speed and stamina. Combining the two is no easy feat. British runner and speedcubing champion George Scholey took on the unusual challenge and earned a Guinness World Records title by solving four puzzle cubes while sprinting around a track, according to Guinness World Records.

Scholey completed the challenge in 5 minutes and 9.25 seconds on October 12 at Central Tech High School in Toronto, Canada. He achieved the record for the fastest time to complete a puzzle cube mile by solving a Rubik's Cube before running a 400-metre lap. He repeated the same process until he had completed a mile.

Despite the windy weather, Scholey successfully completed the challenge, adding another multitasking record to his collection.

Scholey, who grew up in Northamptonshire, England, is no stranger to unusual challenges. He first entered the Guinness World Records in October 2022 by setting the record for the most rotating puzzle cubes solved on a skateboard.

Combining his interests in skateboarding and speedcubing, he rode his skateboard, performed tricks and solved a total of 500 puzzle cubes in just over 90 minutes. After completing the challenge, he told Guinness World Records that he was unsure whether his legs, fingers or brain hurt the most.