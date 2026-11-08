"The Mission Is Waiting": NASA Opens Astronaut Applications For Artemis Programme

NASA has started looking for new astronaut candidates to join its ranks and support the expanding Artemis programme. With only a small group of active astronauts currently available, the space agency is opening its doors to new applicants who will help pave the way for lunar bases and, eventually, crewed journeys to Mars.

"We have far more work than we have astronauts," Artemis III commander Randy Bresnik told The Associated Press on Saturday.

According to the official website of the space agency, the application window is open, giving hopeful individuals a chance to submit their names before the deadline closes on December 3, 2026.

He added that by then "we're going to have people on the moon - so don't delay."

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According to NASA's timeline, the final selection process will end by late 2027, with intense training expected to begin in early 2028.

Chosen candidates will train for several of roles, ranging from operations on the International Space Station (ISS) to surface missions on the Moon.

To qualify, applicants typically need to be U.S. citizens holding a master's degree in a STEM field, such as engineering, biological science, physical science, or computer science, along with several years of professional experience. Alternatively, experienced pilots with thousands of hours of flight time can also apply.

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"This is an extraordinary time to join NASA's astronaut corps," NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said, as quoted by the website,

"The people we select could walk on the Moon, live and work at the Moon Base, and help pioneer the systems and operations that will ultimately carry crews to Mars. Those missions will demand technical excellence, sound judgment, teamwork, and courage."

"NASA's astronaut corps has always called on remarkable Americans willing to take on extraordinary challenges in service to the nation. If you are ready to join that tradition, come help write the next chapter of humanity's greatest adventure."

"The window is open. The mission is waiting. And the only thing missing from the greatest adventure humanity has ever embarked upon is you,” said NASA Deputy Administrator Matt Anderson.

